在售 - Key Biscayne, United States - ¥6,652,380
Key Biscayne, 33149 - United States

121 Crandon Blvd

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1885
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

One of a kind, corner unit 3 bedrooms + DEN, 2 full baths + Guest Bath 1 2 baths. Den can be used as office, guest or playroom. 2 Parking spaces *** special assessment PAID BY SELLER (save APPRX $35k) *** High end renovation including custom made european kitchen and baths, BOSCH appliances and Samsung showcase, 36 wine bottle built in wine cooler. Double entryway, foyer with half bath laundry. Larger than tax roll (1885sf under AC). Great balcony overlooking Botanica's lush gardens. Lots of storage and bonus room. Efficient new waterless water heater. All new electrical. Resort living on the beach. Tennis courts, pools, gym, playground, dog park, convenient store, hair dresser, restaurant and more.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: A10374655

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Miami Beach - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Best Beach Real Estate
代理经纪:
Carla Conti
1-888-720-4928

