在售 - Denville, United States - ¥6,874,126
Denville, 07834 - United States

3 Mary Farm Rd.

约¥6,874,126
原货币价格 $1,085,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Elegant colonial designed for ease of entertaining.Gourmet kitchen w spacious eat-in kitchen featuring center island breakfast bar, granite countertops and upscale stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to 2-story family room boasting cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace.Butler pantry leads to formal dining room featuring opulent moldings. 5 bedrooms include 1st floor guest bedroom and bath. Luxurious master bedroom and bath suite feature tray ceiling, his and her walk-in closets w adjoining sitting room. Side entry and 3 car garage leads to mudroom.Stone accented home is part of new 5 home cul-de-sac subdivision.



MLS ID: 3431805

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Joan Kamm
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
_