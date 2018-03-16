1308 W Girard Avenue

房产描述

Development Opportunity along the North Broad Extension! This street-to-street 40' x 200' parcel is ripe for development. Zoned CMX-4, this property allows for a 65-foot build height, 100% lot coverage with a mix of commercial and residential by right. Additional bonus FAR possible, further increasing building height. Situated along Girard Avenue, right off of Broad Street, neighbors include the Divine Lorraine, the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House and Temple University. The existing building is constructed of concrete and steel, runs from Girard to Cambridge, includes a curb cut, freight elevator and two docks. Build options include, but not limited to, a 6-story building with on-site parking, 48 residential units with over 40, 000 square feet. Offering memorandum available upon request.







