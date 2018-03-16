高端地产新闻
在售 - Philadelphia, United States - ¥10,136,326
Philadelphia, 19123 - United States

1308 W Girard Avenue

约¥10,136,326
原货币价格 $1,599,900
商业楼

详情

  • 13032
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Development Opportunity along the North Broad Extension! This street-to-street 40' x 200' parcel is ripe for development. Zoned CMX-4, this property allows for a 65-foot build height, 100% lot coverage with a mix of commercial and residential by right. Additional bonus FAR possible, further increasing building height. Situated along Girard Avenue, right off of Broad Street, neighbors include the Divine Lorraine, the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House and Temple University. The existing building is constructed of concrete and steel, runs from Girard to Cambridge, includes a curb cut, freight elevator and two docks. Build options include, but not limited to, a 6-story building with on-site parking, 48 residential units with over 40, 000 square feet. Offering memorandum available upon request.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 1004154079

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Hilary Lefkowitz-Karaman
1-888-720-4928

