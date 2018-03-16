高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Shelbyville, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Shelbyville, 37160 - United States

510 New Herman Rd

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
农场/农庄

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

The 242 acre farm has been well cared for and served as a hunting corporate retreat and vacation home from city life.The farm features barns, a springfed creek, rolling hills w trails and unparalleled views of TN farm country.The extensive restoration renovation on this (almost 150yr old) Victorian style house added modern day features-available furnished



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 1881386

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Nashville - WEICHERT, REALTORS - The Andrews Group
代理经纪:
Becca Hollis
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Nashville - WEICHERT, REALTORS - The Andrews Group
代理经纪:
Becca Hollis
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_