120 Connemara Trl

房产描述

EXQUITSITE CUSTOM DESIGNED APPROXIMATELY 8,037 SQ FT ESTATE HOME NESTLED ON ALMOST 10 ACRES WITH 700 FT OF LAKEFRONT & MOUNTAIAN VIEW LIVING!! LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE GATED STONEGATE FARMS COMMUNITY! VAULTED CEILINGS--NEW KITCHEN/LAUNDRY/POWDER ROOM & FINISHED BASEMENT--2 BDRMS M/L--2 CAR M/L & 2 CAR BSMT GARAGE--2 FIREPLACES--BEAMED CEILINGS--SCREENED & COVERED PORCH--FLAGSTONE WALKWAY & PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING--FENCED PROPERTY WITH PRIVATE GATED DRIVEWAY--MASSIVE LIVING & ENTERTAINING AREA LOWER LEVEL--FAMILY ROOM--GUEST SUITE--OFFICE--EXERCISE ROOM--HARDWOODS--GENERATOR--ALARM--AN AMAZING ESTATE HOME CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES & INTERSTATES