465 West Broadway

Zero Maintenance! This stunningly designed and renovated loft is the ultimate example of SoHo chic. This classic full floor loft incorporates historic detail with modern aesthetic.

A key-locked elevator opens to an entrance foyer, which leads to a massive 42’ x 24’ living/ dining space that features 11+/- ft ceilings, beautiful cast iron columns, a wood burning fireplace, Quarter Sawn wide oak flooring, wet bar with SubZero wine cooler and 4 oversized windows facing West with open city views.

The expansive living/dining area leads you to an open kitchen fully equipped with Wolf, SubZero and Miele appliances that include a Teak Butcher block island countertop, all complete with a butler’s pantry.

This classic loft, centered by a family/media room extends to three large bedrooms each with en-suite. The master bedroom, exceptional in scale offers an oversized spa-like bathroom with radiant floor heating, an oversized free standing bathtub and a beautiful custom walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms, located off the family/media room are very generous in size.

Other features include a full sized laundry room with sink, Savant AV/smart home system capable of full house and remote access control, a 10x15 foot basement storage room, two zone central AC with UV and clean air filtration, Vantage Infusion lighting, ceiling mounted Thiel speakers and a separate home office.

In addition, Co-op members receive 10% retail ownership and income from two stores totaling 7,500 square feet of prime retail space.