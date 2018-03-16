高端地产新闻
待售 - Manhattan, NY, United States - ¥43,082,080
免费询盘

SoHo, Manhattan, NY, 10012 - United States

465 West Broadway

约¥43,082,080
原货币价格 $6,800,000
合作公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室
  • 3000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Zero Maintenance! This stunningly designed and renovated loft is the ultimate example of SoHo chic. This classic full floor loft incorporates historic detail with modern aesthetic.


A key-locked elevator opens to an entrance foyer, which leads to a massive 42’ x 24’ living/ dining space that features 11+/- ft ceilings, beautiful cast iron columns, a wood burning fireplace, Quarter Sawn wide oak flooring, wet bar with SubZero wine cooler and 4 oversized windows facing West with open city views.


The expansive living/dining area leads you to an open kitchen fully equipped with Wolf, SubZero and Miele appliances that include a Teak Butcher block island countertop, all complete with a butler’s pantry.


This classic loft, centered by a family/media room extends to three large bedrooms each with en-suite. The master bedroom, exceptional in scale offers an oversized spa-like bathroom with radiant floor heating, an oversized free standing bathtub and a beautiful custom walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms, located off the family/media room are very generous in size.


Other features include a full sized laundry room with sink, Savant AV/smart home system capable of full house and remote access control, a 10x15 foot basement storage room, two zone central AC with UV and clean air filtration, Vantage Infusion lighting, ceiling mounted Thiel speakers and a separate home office.


In addition, Co-op members receive 10% retail ownership and income from two stores totaling 7,500 square feet of prime retail space.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 壁炉
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2018年2月12日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Keith Copley
6462269609

_