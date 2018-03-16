214 North 11th Street

房产描述

Set in a modern condo building near McCarren Park, this spacious duplex apartment spans 1,214 square feet and features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a double height living room with an enormous north facing window, and a sizable private terrace.



The entry level showcases a large open space with ample room for living and dining areas, served by an immaculate modern open kitchen. Here, you'll find gleaming white lacquer and frosted glass cabinets, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters. This level also includes a large bedroom with a spacious closet. Additionally, there is a full-sized bathroom on this level that includes plenty of storage and an extra deep soaking tub.



The upper level has been transformed into a luxurious Master Suite with an enviable walk in closet. There is access to the terrace as well.



Private covered parking space available at an additional cost.



Warehouse 11 is a gorgeous modern industrial building with outstanding amenities including a 24 hour doorman, modern resident lounge available for parties, a fitness center with brand new equipment, children’s playroom, bike room, parking garage and a common roof deck with gorgeous views. Famed McCarren Park is just a block away, putting you right in the middle of the most exciting neighborhood in the City. The area bustles with boutique shops, fabulous restaurants and New York's best entertainment venues, including the Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn Bowl, Warsaw and Brooklyn Steel. The L, G train and a Citibike station are all close to the building providing seamless transportation choices.



*Some photos are of a similar apartment but do not represent the actual space.