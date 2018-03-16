157 West 57th Street

房产描述

A luxurious residential experience in the renowned One57 condominium featuring one bedroom and two bathrooms. A common hallway lined with windows framing lush, Central Park Views leads to the front door of this magnificent home. Upon entry, you are greeted by soaring ceilings of nearly twelve feet in height and south-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows. An open kitchen suited for a professional chef is fitted with stunning cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes, beautiful stone countertops, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances including a built-in espresso machine and wine cooler. Swathed in marble, the two full bathrooms designed by Thomas Juul Hansen both include gorgeous shower stalls, and the spa-like, five-piece master is the home to a deep, jacuzzi soaking tub. Gleaming hardwood floors, central air conditioning, a washer/dryer, and copious custom closets are throughout this mint-condition showpiece. One57 is a white glove, full-service building perched above the five-star Park Hyatt Hotel. The unbelievable amenities that complete this exceptional package include a tremendous fitness center with a yoga studio, windowed indoor swimming pool, private dining, library with a billiards table, screening room, onsite parking and access to the perks of the Hyatt including a concierge, valet, spa, and room service. With Fifth Avenue and Time Warner Center shopping, Central Park, New York's finest restaurants, Broadway theaters, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and direct access to several subways at your doorstep, this extraordinary location offers unparalleled lifestyle and convenience.