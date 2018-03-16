6860 Misty Lake Ct

This stunning 4 bed+den/5 bath/3 car garage home exemplifies SW Florida's luxury lifestyle. Upon entering your attention is immediately drawn to picturesque views of the infinity edge pool extending to lake & golf course beyond. Formal dining area features built in buffet w/ stain glass sliding door pass through opening to Butler's pantry complete w/ wine cooler & wet bar. Great room & kitchen are the heart of the home. Gourmet center island kitchen features gas stove, custom cabinetry and is chefs dream! Great room features zero edge sliding glass doors opening to an expansive lanai complete w/ outdoor kitchen. The master suite opens to the lanai & also offers lake & golf course views. 3 guest bedrooms are ensuite. Luxurious finishes complete this magnificent home including crown moulding throughout, hard wood floors in den, customs built-ins in den, dining room & great room. Shadow Wood Preserve is a golfing community of 440 acres w/ amenities including club house, walking trails, tennis court, kayaking and more. Shadow Wood Country Club offers 2 clubhouses, 54 holes of championship golf, access to a private beach club, tennis program, bocce, pickle ball, fitness center & spa.