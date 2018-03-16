高端地产新闻
在售 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,810,770
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082 - United States

2060 Oak Hammock Dr

约¥6,810,770
原货币价格 $1,075,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4388
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous, Custom Built Home on over an Acre in Sawgrass Country Club. This Property is a Hidden Gem in the Heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Unique and Lovely, Split Entry Home with 5 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, 3 Car Garage and Room to Grow. Nestled among stately Oaks, Palm, and Magnolia Trees. Walls of Windows and Decks make this Home Light and Bright through out. The Heart of Home, the Kitchen, feels like Living in a Tree House. White Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances (Sub Zero Refrigerator+Gas Cooktop), Slabs of Granite, Center Island and Hardwood Floors. Too many upgrades to mention here. Walk or Ride your Bike to the Beach, Shopping, & Restaurants. Many types of Membership Available for Sawgrass Country Club. See Document Tab for Sawgrass Country Club Membership Information

上市日期: 2017年11月19日

MLS ID: 909967

分部：
Coldwell Banker Vanguard Ponte Vedra
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Vanguard Ponte Vedra
(904)699-9993

