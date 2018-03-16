6 Olde Towne Lane

房产描述

Southampton. The latest John Kean custom home, set on 4 landscaped acres features a pool, pool house, tennis court and 3-car detached carriage house. The main house comprises approximately 16,000 SF with 9 bedrooms of which 2 are master suites, both a professional chef and traditional kitchen, great room, breakfast room, den, library and extensive loggia with retractable automatic screens. Additional square footage awaits in the expansive lower level that features a theatre, gym, basketball court, spa area with juice bar, full bath, sauna, steam and massage rooms as well as entertainment lounge with full bar. The pool house features a lounge, kitchenette, 2 full baths and changing room. $34.95M WEB# 25123