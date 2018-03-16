高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥221,429,220
免费询盘

Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

6 Olde Towne Lane

约¥221,429,220
原货币价格 $34,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 16000
    平方英尺 (4.0 英亩)

房产描述

Southampton. The latest John Kean custom home, set on 4 landscaped acres features a pool, pool house, tennis court and 3-car detached carriage house. The main house comprises approximately 16,000 SF with 9 bedrooms of which 2 are master suites, both a professional chef and traditional kitchen, great room, breakfast room, den, library and extensive loggia with retractable automatic screens. Additional square footage awaits in the expansive lower level that features a theatre, gym, basketball court, spa area with juice bar, full bath, sauna, steam and massage rooms as well as entertainment lounge with full bar. The pool house features a lounge, kitchenette, 2 full baths and changing room. $34.95M WEB# 25123

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

分部：
Corcoran Group - Southampton Office
代理经纪:
Tim Davis
(631)702-9211

联系方式

分部：
Corcoran Group - Southampton Office
代理经纪:
Tim Davis
(631)702-9211

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_