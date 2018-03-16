9270 Sloane Street

房产描述

Single Family Home, French Provincial - ORLANDO, FL This remarkable estate situated behind the 12th tee box of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is a property like no other, with the look and feel of a French Chateau, but uncompromising in its modern amenities. With its hand cut stone and brick exterior, baroque style garden, rounded windows, crystal chandeliers, French doors, spiraling staircases, hidden chambers, and wine cellar, this Ray Coudriet custom built home immerses you in a timeless, breathtaking setting at every turn. The property is flanked by holes #11 and #12. From your numerous balconies, you will enjoy gorgeous sunrise, sunset, and moonlit pond views. Your attached in-law/ guest suite has its own entrance for truly flexible accommodations. The open floor plan provides options to design the home to your preference. The upstairs great room can serve as a library, game room, media center, or office. Your gourmet kitchen offers a double oven, two dishwashers, wine fridge, two refrigerators, three sinks, griddle, and propane gas cooking. Manage your temperature, sound, lights and security through the convenience of your iPad. Enjoy the country club lifestyle as you drive to the clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, driving range, or beautiful Lake Nona in your golf cart. Meet your friends for dinner or the weekly Happy Hour. With its many club and neighborhood activities for all, you will be spoiled for choice. The neighborhood is minutes from OIA, Medical City, USTA Headquarters, and a future outdoor mall.