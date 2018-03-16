7900 Manasota Key Road

房产描述

FOUR BEDROOM DIRECT GULF FRONT MANASOTA KEY! A GULFSIDE OASIS NESTLED among Florida Oaks and LAID BACK BEACH AMBIANCE! A beach home with tranquil views of the Gulf of Mexico! Grace added to your quiet seclusion. A traditional Florida home built on high ground. Spacious open living areas all with AMAZING GULF VIEWS. New deck built over natural rocks complimenting your private beach. A beach house for anyone wanting to Live the Dream of " Living in Paradise"! Rooms with post card views! Interior Utility room. Outdoor Shed. Beautiful paver drive. BEACH EROSION PROTECTION!