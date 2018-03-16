高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Englewood, FL, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

Englewood, FL, 34223 - United States

7900 Manasota Key Road

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2419
    平方英尺 (0.69 英亩)

房产描述

FOUR BEDROOM DIRECT GULF FRONT MANASOTA KEY! A GULFSIDE OASIS NESTLED among Florida Oaks and LAID BACK BEACH AMBIANCE! A beach home with tranquil views of the Gulf of Mexico! Grace added to your quiet seclusion. A traditional Florida home built on high ground. Spacious open living areas all with AMAZING GULF VIEWS. New deck built over natural rocks complimenting your private beach. A beach house for anyone wanting to Live the Dream of " Living in Paradise"! Rooms with post card views! Interior Utility room. Outdoor Shed. Beautiful paver drive. BEACH EROSION PROTECTION!

上市日期: 2017年11月18日

联系方式

分部：
Deborah Funari Healy
代理经纪:
Debi Healy
(941)468-5872

联系方式

分部：
Deborah Funari Healy
代理经纪:
Debi Healy
(941)468-5872

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_