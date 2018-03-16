高端地产新闻
在售 - Heber City, UT, United States - ¥7,951,178
Heber City, UT, 84032 - United States

1717 E. Haystack Mountain Court

约¥7,951,178
原货币价格 $1,255,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2326
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

房产描述

Unique single level custom home in Red Ledges with direct access to Golf Park and steps to new Village Center. This mountain contemporary gem is a one of a kind in Red Ledges. Located on a private cul-de-sac in Mountain View, one of the most popular neighborhoods in Red Ledges, this under construction home offers single level living that flows directly onto a large covered patio out to the new Nicklaus designed Golf Park for easy access to golf and green space. High end finishes, three ensuite bedrooms and a large great room contribute to the perfect mountain retreat. Red Ledges membership incentives are also available.

上市日期: 2017年11月19日

MLS ID: 11704611

联系方式

分部：
Red Ledges Realty, LLC
代理经纪:
Chris Beardsley
(435)657-4050

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
