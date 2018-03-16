1717 E. Haystack Mountain Court

房产描述

Unique single level custom home in Red Ledges with direct access to Golf Park and steps to new Village Center. This mountain contemporary gem is a one of a kind in Red Ledges. Located on a private cul-de-sac in Mountain View, one of the most popular neighborhoods in Red Ledges, this under construction home offers single level living that flows directly onto a large covered patio out to the new Nicklaus designed Golf Park for easy access to golf and green space. High end finishes, three ensuite bedrooms and a large great room contribute to the perfect mountain retreat. Red Ledges membership incentives are also available.