14647 Mccowan Road

房产描述

An Architectural Triumph Situated On 8.87 Private Acres With A Pleasant Mix Of Open Space, Pastures, Forest, Nature Trails, And A Stream Winding Through The Property. This Elegant Residence Offers A Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings And Gas Fireplace, A Gourmet Kitchen With A Walk-Out To The Sun Deck. 10-16 Ft Ceilings. Granite Counters, Hardwood And Limestone Floors. Spa-Like Master Ensuite. 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, & 14 Tastefully Appointed Rooms. **** EXTRAS **** Main Floor Office/Additional Bedroom. Walk-Out Lower Level With Large Recreational Room & Bar,2 Additional Full Washrooms. Space To Add More Bedrooms. Barn/Storage Building. Long Driveway. Steps To Regional Forest. **Click Virtual Tour **