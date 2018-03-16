高端地产新闻
在售 - Stouffville, Canada - ¥10,289,901
免费询盘

Stouffville, L4A 4G2 - Canada

14647 Mccowan Road

约¥10,289,901
原货币价格 $1,624,140
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8.87
    英亩

房产描述

An Architectural Triumph Situated On 8.87 Private Acres With A Pleasant Mix Of Open Space, Pastures, Forest, Nature Trails, And A Stream Winding Through The Property. This Elegant Residence Offers A Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings And Gas Fireplace, A Gourmet Kitchen With A Walk-Out To The Sun Deck. 10-16 Ft Ceilings. Granite Counters, Hardwood And Limestone Floors. Spa-Like Master Ensuite. 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, & 14 Tastefully Appointed Rooms. **** EXTRAS **** Main Floor Office/Additional Bedroom. Walk-Out Lower Level With Large Recreational Room & Bar,2 Additional Full Washrooms. Space To Add More Bedrooms. Barn/Storage Building. Long Driveway. Steps To Regional Forest. **Click Virtual Tour **

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: N4047452

联系方式

分部：
Farquharson Realty Limited, Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dan & Mona Farquharson
(905)640-4151

