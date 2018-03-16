高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥14,571,880
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

320 Woodside Ave Lot#30

约¥14,571,880
原货币价格 $2,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2806
    平方英尺 (0.04 英亩)

房产描述

Updated, Immaculate Old Town Home in Perfect Upper Woodside Location This is it! This four-bedroom Upper Woodside home is in the most desirable location in Old Town with ski access across the street. Plus Main Street is just down the Town Steps to shopping, restaurants and art galleries. This home has been carefully cared for, is in great condition and comes turn-key with all the furniture. The kitchen has stainless Wolf appliances and beautiful stone counter tops. Each of the four bedrooms is spacious and has it's own large attached bathroom with marble countertops. There's two fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. Plus plenty of storage, a hot tub, radiant heat, a heated driveway, two laundry rooms and more. Enjoy this centrally located home that's quiet and beautifully appointed.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 11704599

分部：
Keller Williams
代理经纪:
Julie Hopkins
(435)901-0616

