房产描述

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE NEAR OCEAN Renovate or Rebuild Opportunity in Great Location! Privately hedged two-acre setting on a peaceful cul-de-sac lane in Southampton Village. Currently existing on the property is a 3,452 sq. ft. Mansard-Style 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath principal residence with 2-car detached garage, heated Gunite pool, pool house & tennis court. For those whose primary criteria is Location! Location! Location! this offering might be just the right thing. Internet #53548 EXCLUSIVE $9,500,000