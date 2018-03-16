1875 Depot Street

房产描述

Commercial Sale - Manchester, VT Get ready for that once in a lifetime opportunity!! Motel and Restaurant right on Routes 11 & 30!! 43 Spacious Rooms with two locations fully visible from the road!! Pool, Lobby, 2.6 Acres at the Chalet Motel with open grounds and a wonderful mountain view!! The Annex just across the street features 22 of the 43 rooms on 7.76 acres both open and wooded with mixed use possibilities!! Bringing it to a total of 15.38 acres right in the heart of Manchester Center and conveniently located on the way to your favorite ski mountain, shopping, visiting local farms, hiking, taking in the sights or enjoying one of the many area attractions!! This opportunity can't be beat!!