330 Hill St

房产描述

MAGNIFICENT SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE ESTATE HOME | $5,295,000 New village construction, located south of the highway on a quiet and private section of the Village with a residents tennis court & park. The first level includes a high end professional chef's kitchen that flows into a custom great room with a large fireplace, detailed built-in cabinetry and oversized French doors leading out to a large stone patio and private lawn. This homes offers 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroom, a heated gunite pool, pool house, two car garage and ample parking. First Floor Jr. Master Bedroom with En Suite bathroom. The grand paneled two-story foyer leads up a gracious staircase to the second floor landing. There, you will find a master suite with an en suite bathroom, custom walk in closet, three additional guest bedrooms with attached baths. The lower level includes a media room, a recreation/gym, wine room, a bedroom suite and a private outdoor entrance. WebID 764999 DEBORAH GINSBURG 215.260.5154 deborahg@nestseekers.com GEOFF GIFKINS 516.429.6927 geoffg@nestseekers.com