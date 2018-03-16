高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Delray Beach, FL, United States - ¥11,245,690
免费询盘

Delray Beach, FL, 33444 - United States

150 Ne 1st Avenue

约¥11,245,690
原货币价格 $1,775,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2668
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family Detached, < 4 Floors - Delray Beach, FL Built in 2011, State of the Art, Finest Construction, Resort Style Pool, 10 Parking Spaces, Onyx, Granite, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Elevator, Walk to Atlantic Avenue, Huge Corner Lot, Concrete Construction.The Most Amazing, Awesome, Single Family Residence with Parking for up to 10 Cars. Whole House Generator. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 4 Car Garage, High Impact & High Efficiency Windows & Doors, Concrete Walls & Floors, Destiny Residential Elevator, Cathedral Ceilings, Custom Cabinets & Built-ins throughout, Custom Granite Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace with Onyx Surround, 2-Zone HVAC, Skylights in Kitchen & Master Bath,Ceiling Fans throughout, Fully Finished Walk-Up Attic with Carpet

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: RX-10382648

联系方式

分部：
Mizner Grande Realty
代理经纪:
David Lee
(561)212-4246

联系方式

分部：
Mizner Grande Realty
代理经纪:
David Lee
(561)212-4246

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_