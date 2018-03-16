150 Ne 1st Avenue

房产描述

Single Family Detached, < 4 Floors - Delray Beach, FL Built in 2011, State of the Art, Finest Construction, Resort Style Pool, 10 Parking Spaces, Onyx, Granite, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Elevator, Walk to Atlantic Avenue, Huge Corner Lot, Concrete Construction.The Most Amazing, Awesome, Single Family Residence with Parking for up to 10 Cars. Whole House Generator. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 4 Car Garage, High Impact & High Efficiency Windows & Doors, Concrete Walls & Floors, Destiny Residential Elevator, Cathedral Ceilings, Custom Cabinets & Built-ins throughout, Custom Granite Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace with Onyx Surround, 2-Zone HVAC, Skylights in Kitchen & Master Bath,Ceiling Fans throughout, Fully Finished Walk-Up Attic with Carpet