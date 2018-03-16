房产描述

917 Hibiscus Lane This contemporary style home is perfection. Located on a quiet and secluded lane in the heart of Old Town this architectural gem is an ideal primary residence or second home getaway. Enter the front door to a great room with a soaring ceiling and an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. The large living / dining / kitchen is flooded with light from lots of windows. The master bedroom at the rear of the home has an ensuite bath and multiple closets. The guest bedroom has an ensuite half bath with laundry. Sliding glass doors open from the living area and both bedrooms to the picture perfect garden with outdoor dining, pool with water feature, adorable garden cottage, garden shed and private outdoor shower. The oh-so-charming garden cottage is the perfect spot for hanging out and reading a book or taking an afternoon siesta. Additionally all windows and doors are wind impact glass, there are 2 tandem off-street parking spaces and lots of storage including an approximate 8 x 34 foot storage loft. This incredible home is designed to be very low maintenance and is move in ready.