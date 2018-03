房产描述

0 County Road 43, Eaton Pivot irrigated farm close to Eaton. Terrific mountain views for future building. Productive farm with Lone Tree Creek water, Windsor Reservoir and Larimer Weld Irrigation. Separate 20+/- acre building site does not interfere with pivot operation. North Weld Water tap in place. Farm it or lease it. Fully fenced. 3 phase electric at site.