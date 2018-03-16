7654 Cove Terrace

房产描述

CUSTOM BUILT IN SOUTHPOINTE SHORES! This is a spacious residence boasts dbl masters. Privacy for both suites & designed w/ the 2MBr have wheelchair accessibility & pvt exterior entry. Main courtyard entry, handcrafted trim, ext wood-working, designer fixt., fine finishes, detailed tray ceil., crown moldings, built-ins, solid surfaces, furn. quality wood cabinets, HW & stone-tiled flrs. Dbl doors present den/study next to Owners suite w/ 2 walk-ins & French doors. MBa w/ soaking tub, sep. Roman shower & dual sinks. Kitch. w/ granite, bkfst bar, a lg farm-style basin, a center-island, wood china cabinets, range hood & high-end appls. Bkfst nook has dry bar w/ wine cooler. Bonus features; new (2017) washer, dryer, surround sound audio, newer a/c & 2 water heaters. Multiple entry ways seamlessly integrate the outdoor living areas. It is best described as an oasis w/ a covered entertainment area, a heated pool/spa, a summer kitch. & paver brick. Tropical flora lushly embraces the out-of-doors lifestyle for ultimate privacy. A keystone finished faade, a 3CG, paver brick & a park-like setting provide curb appeal. This total package is nestled in Southpointe Shores, a neighborhood known for its sailboat water canals & direct access to the Intercoastal Waterway as well as its multi-million dollar homes w/ close proximity to area beaches, championship golf & so much more! The voluntary association allows for access to the community boat ramp & dock.