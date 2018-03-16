高端地产新闻
在售 - Oakville, Canada - ¥9,300,109
Oakville, L6M 0T1 - Canada

3153 Larry Cres.

约¥9,300,109
原货币价格 $1,467,913
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

RENOVATED 4BR 4WR HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER OAKVILLE Spectacular Completely Renovated Home In Sought After Oakville. No Details Missed In This Exquisite Luxury Home With A Designer Showcase Interior & Superior Finishes, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen With A Large Island, B/I Appliances & W/O To A Gorgeous Private Backyard. Breathtaking Family Room Complete With Gas Fireplace & Detailed Millwork, Custom Dining Room With Coffered Ceilings, Great For Entertaining,The Main Floor Includes A Den With Detailed WaffledCeiling Trim, Enter The Upper Level Via A Wood Staircase & Enjoy The Luxurious Master With Spacious W/I Closet & Built In Shelving (Including Additional Shoe Closet) & A Beautiful Spa Like En Suite , Prof Landscaped Throughout Shows Better Than A Model Home.Close To All Amenities, Parks, Recreation Centre & Shopping, Easy Access To Hwy & The New Oakville Hospital. Excl:Hwt(If Rental).

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: W4046016

分部：
Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
代理经纪:
Sam McDadi
(905)502-1500

