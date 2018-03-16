3153 Larry Cres.

房产描述

RENOVATED 4BR 4WR HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER OAKVILLE Spectacular Completely Renovated Home In Sought After Oakville. No Details Missed In This Exquisite Luxury Home With A Designer Showcase Interior & Superior Finishes, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen With A Large Island, B/I Appliances & W/O To A Gorgeous Private Backyard. Breathtaking Family Room Complete With Gas Fireplace & Detailed Millwork, Custom Dining Room With Coffered Ceilings, Great For Entertaining,The Main Floor Includes A Den With Detailed WaffledCeiling Trim, Enter The Upper Level Via A Wood Staircase & Enjoy The Luxurious Master With Spacious W/I Closet & Built In Shelving (Including Additional Shoe Closet) & A Beautiful Spa Like En Suite , Prof Landscaped Throughout Shows Better Than A Model Home.Close To All Amenities, Parks, Recreation Centre & Shopping, Easy Access To Hwy & The New Oakville Hospital. Excl:Hwt(If Rental).