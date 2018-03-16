高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥12,607,844
免费询盘

Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

35 Maryland Avenue

约¥12,607,844
原货币价格 $1,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2680
    平方英尺

房产描述

Coastal, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE Rental Machine! This 5+bedroom well-designed pool home is just a block and a half to the ocean and even closer to elegant shops, fine dining and all things that make Rehoboth Beach the Nations Summer Capitol. This jewel will be sold turn-key furnished with a book of repeated rentals in excess of $80,000 (potential for more too). Low maintenance exterior, fenced yard, front and rear decks, front and rear porches, first and second floor master suites, 2 living areas, an open floorplan to accommodate family and friends with ease plus a gas fireplace make this offering a treasure to use year-round! Shows very well and ready for immediate occupancy. Available to show at a moments notice!

上市日期: 2017年11月3日

MLS ID: 725283

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Realty Group(Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed
(302)227-3818

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Realty Group(Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed
(302)227-3818

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_