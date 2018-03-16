35 Maryland Avenue

房产描述

Coastal, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE Rental Machine! This 5+bedroom well-designed pool home is just a block and a half to the ocean and even closer to elegant shops, fine dining and all things that make Rehoboth Beach the Nations Summer Capitol. This jewel will be sold turn-key furnished with a book of repeated rentals in excess of $80,000 (potential for more too). Low maintenance exterior, fenced yard, front and rear decks, front and rear porches, first and second floor master suites, 2 living areas, an open floorplan to accommodate family and friends with ease plus a gas fireplace make this offering a treasure to use year-round! Shows very well and ready for immediate occupancy. Available to show at a moments notice!