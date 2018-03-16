35675 De Portola Road

房产描述

Horses, Hollywood and a piece of Temecula's history. Ranches. We love them. They all have a story. This story begins in Hollywood at the old Desi-Lu Studios that a family purchased and renamed, Ren-Mar Studios. Like many in Hollywood, this family had a love for horse racing and so they came to Temecula where they purchased a prime piece of horse property. Situated in Temecula's Valle de los Caballos, Ren-Mar Thoroughbred Farms is a sprawling 43.25-acre property along the De Portola Wine Trail. In these fields once stood Sky Jack, a 1996 grey gelding, and winner of the 2002 Hollywood Gold Cup. For many years, Ren-Mar enjoyed great success at this Temecula breeding and layup facility. As you walk the property, it's evident that the spirit of horse racing runs deep through the veins of Ren-Mar. Enjoy tree lined drives and lush pastures where horses graze with a beautiful mountainous backdrop. The 50' x 120' 10-stall barn with second story living quarters and first floor offices is complemented by four 6-stall shedrow barns with large stalls; 10 grass pastures and 4 dry paddocks. There is also a 1400+ sf 2br/3ba ranch manager's home. Conveniently located to Southern California tracks and horse show grounds such as LA, Del Mar and Indio. This facility is well designed and includes two APN's, 927140010 & 927140028.