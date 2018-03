房产描述

Commercial/Industrial - Rehoboth Beach, DE Immaculate family run motel with established repeat clientele. Just a short stroll to the ocean, this 21 unit motel is turn-key and a proven winner. Currently runs 3-seasons, but year-round a possibility as all units have heat and air conditioning. Units include-singles, doubles, and apartment/efficiency units. There are separate living quarters for owner/manager.