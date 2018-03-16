高端地产新闻
在售 - Summit, NJ, United States - ¥28,478,522
Summit, NJ, 07901 - United States

65 Lenox Rd

约¥28,478,522
原货币价格 $4,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 0.93
    英亩

房产描述

Colonial, Single Family - Summit City, NJ Utterly stunning 6 Bedroom, 6 Full, 3 Half Bath jewel in Summit's prestigious Northside (Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary). Extraordinary renovation of the entire home keeping all the elegance and charm of the original home with every modern convenience imaginable. No better home for entertaining with first floor Cocktail Reception Area flowing easily to phenomenal ultra private outdoor entertaining oasis. Outstanding Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, marble countertops and enormous breakfast area with fireside dining. Amazing floor plan for gatherings including elegant Living Room, Music Room, Formal Dining Room, Library and exceptional Great Room. Extremely private Master Bedroom Wing with His and Her Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets, sitting room, fireplace and dressing area. Three other ensuite bedrooms on Second Level. Two additional bedrooms, Den Area and Full Bath on Third Level. Enormous Lower Level with Recreation Room, Children's Art Studio, a 2nd Den, a 2nd Laundry Room and 2nd Mudroom Area. Too many amazing details to list! A truly special Summit home just minutes from downtown Summit, Short Hills Mall, Blue Ribbon Schools and New York City transportation.

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: 3427164

联系方式

分部：
The Sue Adler Team
代理经纪:
The Sue Adler Team
(908)273-2991

_