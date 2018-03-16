高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥17,042,764
免费询盘

Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

114 Henlopen Avenue

约¥17,042,764
原货币价格 $2,690,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4823
    平方英尺

房产描述

Coastal,Contemporary, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE Introducing Whispering Pines, a colorful classic with a calming contemporary twist. This architecturally distinct showplace was designed by Architectural Designer John Lester & built by Lane Builders with endless attention to detail. This sprawling 5 suite home is perfectly perched on an oversized Pines lot. Features include generous open living areas on both the first and second level, a kitchen to delight any chef, wet bar, elevator, upper level deck w/outdoor shower, 2-car garage & lush gardens. Underfoot is New Hampshire Birch as is the specially designed Canadian staircase, elevator interior & fireplace detail. Among the extras are surround sound, alarm system, encapsulated crawl space, ample storage, geothermal heat and idyllic wrap-around front porch! This award-winning home is the perfect choice for discerning buyers looking for a little extra room to entertain. ~ Best Garden Award winner 2014 RB Cottage & Town Awards ~ 68th Annual Rehoboth Art League Cottage Tour participant.

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: 725065

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Realty Group(Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed
(302)227-3818

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Realty Group(Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed
(302)227-3818

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_