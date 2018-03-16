42800 Avenida Escala

房产描述

GREAT HORSE PROPERTY...SINGLE STORY...VIEWS... Come see the Castle Rock Ranch home within the beautiful community of La Cresta. Sitting just west of the Santa Rosa Plateau, feel and enjoy the space with tranquil views, as you sip your coffee watching the sunrise. The home features 4 large bedrooms (one of them being a Huge Master Retreat) and 4 bathrooms within the 4,830 SF of single-level living space. Along with a large living room, dining room, great room for a pool table or media room, and cozy family room with fireplace, next to the big kitchen with breakfast nook. The 4 car garage boasting 1,088 SF is perfect for car and boated storage. The 4.59 Acre Horse Property offers an expansive area for additional amenities and offers an arena and stalls for the horse family. Boasting panoramic views from sunrise to sunset that go for miles with miles of great trails that lead you to a an array of new ventures. The entire property and horse area is fully fenced and gated. The home was built with craftsmanship, low-maintenance and simplicity in mind, for one to enjoy the time relaxing and spending time with the horses and beautiful surroundings. One of the best horse properties but room for garages or guest house as well. No HOA's here.