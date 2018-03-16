高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥56,386,840
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

20900 Pacific Coast Highway

约¥56,386,840
原货币价格 $8,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.18
    英亩

房产描述

Architectural, Single Family - Malibu, CA Tropical beachfront architectural home on sandy Las Flores Beach. Recently remodeled w/custom finishes through-out including custom lighting , driftwood ceilings with exposed beams, beach-shell cladding in bathrooms, custom shell stone natural gas fireplace, indoor water elements, and a private rooftop deck with coastline views. There is an ocean-front entertainment area on a large sandy deck complete w/water grotto-style spa, flat screen TV and a natural gas fire pit. The best of the Malibu Beach lifestyle!

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 17255724

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu Colony
代理经纪:
Diane Everett
(310)748-8126

