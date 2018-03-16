高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sarasota, FL, United States - ¥24,708,840
免费询盘

Sarasota, FL, 34242 - United States

1204 Derby Lane

约¥24,708,840
原货币价格 $3,900,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 6262
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

Traditional, Duplex - SARASOTA, FL Investment Property! New construction duplex with deeded beach access. This duplex is beautifully built without a detail forgotten. Duplex is three stories with 2 efficiencies on the first floor. Second floor is one unit of duplex and third floor is second unit. Property can be used as vacation rental or keep one floor and rent the second. Each unit is 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a den. Each unit would own one efficiency and has its own private pool, private elevator, and entrance. Totally furnished. Can be sold with or without furniture. Deeded beach access through Aloha Kai. Bring your buyer. Great property!

上市日期: 2017年10月4日

MLS ID: A4197689

联系方式

分部：
Bright Realty
代理经纪:
Cassandra Meyer
(941)650-4935

联系方式

分部：
Bright Realty
代理经纪:
Cassandra Meyer
(941)650-4935

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_