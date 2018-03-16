1204 Derby Lane

房产描述

Traditional, Duplex - SARASOTA, FL Investment Property! New construction duplex with deeded beach access. This duplex is beautifully built without a detail forgotten. Duplex is three stories with 2 efficiencies on the first floor. Second floor is one unit of duplex and third floor is second unit. Property can be used as vacation rental or keep one floor and rent the second. Each unit is 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a den. Each unit would own one efficiency and has its own private pool, private elevator, and entrance. Totally furnished. Can be sold with or without furniture. Deeded beach access through Aloha Kai. Bring your buyer. Great property!