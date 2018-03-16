54 Sussex Street

房产描述

Coastal,Contemporary, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE This 5 BR custom home with 22' heated swimming pool was newly constructed in 2017 and offers an exciting blend of coastal beach charm and contemporary style. It is well located in the Pines section of North Rehoboth, walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants and shops. The open floor plan is flooded with light as the walls of windows look out onto the pool and yard offering spacious indoor and outdoor living. A state-of-the-art kitchen with polished quartz counters and Bosch appliances opens to the living space. Special features include 10' ceilings, 2 zone audio and a private, first floor MBR with direct pool access. Climb the floating staircase to find 4 more BRs (including 2 masters), and a second washer/dryer for convenience. Bonus is an easy-access storage basement (or let the kids play there on a rainy day) and the oversized lot (84x84) allows parking for 6 cars. Never rented but amazing rental potential for this home--or just keep it for family and friends.