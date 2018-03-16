高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Livingston, NJ, United States - ¥7,095,872
免费询盘

Livingston, NJ, 07039 - United States

279 S Orange Ave

约¥7,095,872
原货币价格 $1,120,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.81
    英亩

房产描述

Single Family, Custom Home, Mediterranean - Livingston Twp., NJ Move right in to this 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath entertainer's oasis! Just 20 miles west of New York City, easy access to NYC transportation and luxury shopping, 279 South Orange Avenue aims to please. Outstanding details include Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Warm and inviting Dining, Living and Family Rooms. Exceptional Master Suite, 4 additional bedrooms (1 First Level) and full service Lower Level complete with Kitchen, Recreation Room, Full Bath and plenty of room for the In-Laws AND an Au Pair. Meticulous landscaping and chic decorative pavers with resort-like gunite pool. All entertaining spaces flow seamlessly so indoor and outdoor living is a breeze. This home, an entertainer?s dream, simply cannot be missed!

上市日期: 2017年9月27日

MLS ID: 3420980

联系方式

分部：
The Sue Adler Team
代理经纪:
The Sue Adler Team
(908)273-2991

联系方式

分部：
The Sue Adler Team
代理经纪:
The Sue Adler Team
(908)273-2991

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_