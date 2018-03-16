高端地产新闻
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥9,345,010
Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

11 Wades Court

约¥9,345,010
原货币价格 $1,475,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺

房产描述

Contemporary, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE Welcome to 11 Wades Court in the prestigious community of Canal Corkran. This spacious 4,200 +/- square foot home leaves little to be desired. Interior features include 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 3 master suites, 3 gas fireplaces, soaring ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, hardwood floors, formal dining room, private study with custom built-ins, multiple balconies and much more. Step outside and enjoy the serene screened porch and patio area, tranquil in-ground pool with rock wall fountain, beautifully landscaped yard and outdoor shower. The private in-law suite over garage features a kitchenette, gas fireplace, full bath, balcony, and dual access from the garage and 2nd floor walkway. Excellent rental history!

上市日期: 2017年9月20日

MLS ID: 724159

联系方式

分部：
Jack Lingo, Inc., REALTOR (Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Shaun Tull & Bryce Lingo
(302)226-6417

联系方式

_