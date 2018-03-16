19210 S Lakeway Ave

Not your average home in CCLA! This dramatic 4BR/4.5 bath residence is situated on a large, sloping corner lot. Privacy abounds in this exclusive setting, where the sparkling gunite pool overlooks the expansive backyard. Architecturally designed by Jairo Leon, this home displays the finest materials and craftsmanship inside and out, boasting travertine and wood flooring and stunning vaulted ceilings. As you enter the loggia into the great room, youll find a stone fireplace, princess balcony, and exquisite chandeliers that rise and lower with the push of a button. The downstairs master suite has a sitting area overlooking the pool, plus a private courtyard for quiet moments. The master bath has a 6-foot soaker tub and the ultimate shower, featuring a 10-jet Hydro-Massage System with a lighted waterfall. The master bath also has an exit directly to the pool courtyard. Catch up on some reading in the home library, or work out in the mirror-walled home gym, both just off the master suite. The kitchen features a separate SubZero refrigerator and freezer, Gaggenau steam oven and ceramic cooktop, Wolf gas cooktop, two dishwashers, and a Miele automatic coffee system. The bar just off the formal dining room is complete with a wine cellar, wine cooler, and ice machine. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms, two baths, plus an upstairs den with views of the great room downstairs. The rear porch overlooks the pool and features an outdoor living room with a fireplace, perfect for cool ni

Additional Property Details