612 Ironwood Ct

Hidden gem on cul-de-sac in Morro Bay! This home features ample on & off-street parking (a rarity in Morro Bay) on one of the largest lots on the street. Beautifully designed split-level architecture with custom decking on both levels provide ocean views & overlook manicured landscaping. The first level includes living room, bedroom + full bath; just add a kitchenette to create complete a & separate apartment/granny unit. Second level offers another living room, dining area, full kitchen, guest bedroom, bathroom and a master suite with full bath. The open floor plan and large windows, as well as previously mentioned decking, provide great panoramic views! $1,100,000

Additional Property Details