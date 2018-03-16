14338 Swamp Maple Dr

Rare Modern Home! Located a few miles from Baton Rouge, in Prairieville, this Incredibly Designed 2-Story Home, with Guest House, Stands apart as One of the Most Unique Homes in the Greater Baton Rouge Area! Embodying Clean Simplicity, this 4600 sqft Home has a Seamless Flowing Open Floorplan featuring a Professional Kitchen; including Thermodor Oven, Stove & Skillet, Warmer Drawer, Separate Full Size Refrigerator & Freezer, Custom Stainless Steel Countertops, and Butler's Pantry; a Stunning Living room with 26' Ceilings overlooking the Gorgeous View of the Pool and Outdoors. The Large Master Suite features Tall Ceilings, Custom Drapery, Huge Custom Closet, Rain/Multi-head Shower with Stainless Steel Bench, Soaking Tub and Gorgeous Glass Sliding Doors throughout! Walk up the Custom Made Stainless Steel Suspended Staircase to 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, a Craft Room and Large Multi-use Closet. Off the Kitchen is a 15x20 Play Room/Game Room/Additional Living Area. Walk outside the Sliding Doors to relax by the Fire, Grill & Entertain, or take a dip into the Stunning Gunite Pool & Spa by Ewing Pools. 74 Sunpower Solar Panels (worth $125k) Keep the electric bill between $180-$300 per month for Both Houses! Not included in Square Footage is a Guest Home; 1468 Living, 2 Bed/2 Bath, Open Floorplan, Carport & Screened In Patio, All Separate From Main House! (Check out Amenities Document) The spaces, the open floorplan and walls of Glass create an experience of spaciousness and light

