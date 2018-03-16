高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bloomfield Hills, MI, United States - ¥7,476,008
免费询盘

Bloomfield Hills, MI, 48302 - United States

2972 Heron Pl

约¥7,476,008
原货币价格 $1,180,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5178
    平方英尺

房产描述

Magnificent Luxury Residence, custom built by David Lubin Assocs in Heron Bay one of Bloomfields most exclusive gated communities with 24 hour security. Main Floor Luxury Master Retreat/Great Room floor plan with high ceilings, excellent natural light and custom mill work though out. Grand brick and limestone front elevation. Two story marble foyer. Great room with soaring ceilings and marble fireplace. Downsview island kitchen with premium appliances, eat in area and attached 4-season sun room. Rich cherry paneled office. Master suite with fireplace, double WICs, marble bath with radiant floors and steam shower, and exit to private hot tub area. 3 beds/3 baths up, or 2 bedrooms + upper rec room. Beautifully finished lower level with fireplace, rec room w/ bar, gym, guest/nanny suite, and additional full bath. 3+ car heated garage with drain and separate entrance to basement. Private landscaped lot with extensive paver patios. Beautifully maintained and updated. Furnishings can stay.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217098858

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Domain
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Domain
(248)590-0800

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Domain
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Domain
(248)590-0800

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_