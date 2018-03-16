2972 Heron Pl

Magnificent Luxury Residence, custom built by David Lubin Assocs in Heron Bay one of Bloomfields most exclusive gated communities with 24 hour security. Main Floor Luxury Master Retreat/Great Room floor plan with high ceilings, excellent natural light and custom mill work though out. Grand brick and limestone front elevation. Two story marble foyer. Great room with soaring ceilings and marble fireplace. Downsview island kitchen with premium appliances, eat in area and attached 4-season sun room. Rich cherry paneled office. Master suite with fireplace, double WICs, marble bath with radiant floors and steam shower, and exit to private hot tub area. 3 beds/3 baths up, or 2 bedrooms + upper rec room. Beautifully finished lower level with fireplace, rec room w/ bar, gym, guest/nanny suite, and additional full bath. 3+ car heated garage with drain and separate entrance to basement. Private landscaped lot with extensive paver patios. Beautifully maintained and updated. Furnishings can stay.

Additional Property Details