高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Oakville, Canada - ¥10,067,268
免费询盘

Oakville, L6K 3T3 - Canada

111 Forsythe St

约¥10,067,268
原货币价格 $1,589,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1700
    平方英尺

房产描述

Shows to perfection! This stunning 1700 square foot luxury condo at One Eleven Forsythe has it all. Spacious front foyer with marble floors open to Den with custom built-ins. Open concept Kitchen, Eating Area and Great Room. Luxurious solid wood Downsview kitchen with oversized Island, Wolf and SubZero appliances. Large Great room with gas fireplace and walk out to balcony. Master bedroom features his & her closets and spa like ensuite with heated floors, tub, his and her sinks, shower and separate water closet. Second bedroom has private ensuite. 9 ceilings throughout, extensive upgraded built-ins, full of windows and fabulous layout. Enjoy all the amenities that One Eleven Forsythe has to offer. Walk to the Harbour, Downtown Oakville shops and restaurants. 2 parking spaces, 1 locker. This is your opportunity to live in Oakvilles finest luxury building by the lake.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 30638639

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp.
代理经纪:
Cindy Avis & Stacy Peereboom - Avis Team
905-338-9000

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp.
代理经纪:
Cindy Avis & Stacy Peereboom - Avis Team
905-338-9000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_