高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - North Myrtle Beach, SC, United States - ¥11,979,986
免费询盘

North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582 - United States

1406 Marina Bay Drive

约¥11,979,986
原货币价格 $1,890,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

This is one of the rare cases where the phrase ''one of a kind'' truly applies. With over 6100 square feet of heated living space this magnificent home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with 150' of Intracoastal Waterway frontage, featuring multiple living areas, gourmet kitchen, two wet bars, ice maker, wine cooler, Leviton ''Smart Home'' system, his and her water closets in the master bath, custom woodwork throughout, three-stop elevator, full outdoor kitchen, salt water pool and spa, grand spiral staircase built by local craftsmen, floating dock. Every aspect of this home is built to the highest standards. Meticulously maintained in like-new condition. Three stories of incredible waterway views. Shown by appointment only.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1724184

联系方式

经纪公司：
Weichert Southern Coast
代理经纪:
Weichert Southern Coast
(843)280-4445

联系方式

经纪公司：
Weichert Southern Coast
代理经纪:
Weichert Southern Coast
(843)280-4445

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_