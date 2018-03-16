高端地产新闻
在售 - Pittsboro, NC, United States - ¥12,671,200
Pittsboro, NC, 27312 - United States

158 Credle Street

约¥12,671,200
原货币价格 $2,000,000

房产描述

Call Christie Brown (919) 842-0067. Approximately 40,000 SQ FT Building in Downtown Pittsboro. 2.757 acres with 2 existing loading docks and 95 usable parking spaces. New roof in 2008. Sprinkler & Security Systems. Approx 12,000 sq. ft Wet Lab space. Atlas Copco Air Compressor plumbed throughout the building. Walk-in Cold Room with approx 2200 cu ft. Walk-in Conviron Growth Chambers. Three Emergency Detroit Diesel Generators. Reverse Osmosis Water System plumbed. Office Cubicles & Reception Area
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 2160980

联系方式

经纪公司：
Chatham Homes
代理经纪:
Chatham Homes / Siler City
919-663-0073

周边设施

周边设施
