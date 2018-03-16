82779 Overseas Highway

-REAL ESTATE ONLY FOR SALE -Current Business is not seller owned. Lease in place until October 2018. Tastefully updated two-story restaurant located in the Heart of Islamorada. Full bar on each floor, updated kitchen on first floor, renovated dining and banquet space. Excellent Highway US-1 exposure with approximately 8+/- million cars passing annually according to the Florida Department of Transportation, and more coming every year--First and second floors were gutted when updated. All new electrical and plumbing systems throughout. New flooring, wall surfaces, and ceiling finishes redone on the second floor. Existing air conditioning and ventilation also freshly refurbished. All restrooms have new finishes and fixtures.

Additional Property Details