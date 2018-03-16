高端地产新闻
在售 - Islamorada, FL, United States - ¥11,340,724
Islamorada, FL, 33036 - United States

82779 Overseas Highway

约¥11,340,724
原货币价格 $1,790,000

  • 2
    浴室

-REAL ESTATE ONLY FOR SALE -Current Business is not seller owned. Lease in place until October 2018. Tastefully updated two-story restaurant located in the Heart of Islamorada. Full bar on each floor, updated kitchen on first floor, renovated dining and banquet space. Excellent Highway US-1 exposure with approximately 8+/- million cars passing annually according to the Florida Department of Transportation, and more coming every year--First and second floors were gutted when updated. All new electrical and plumbing systems throughout. New flooring, wall surfaces, and ceiling finishes redone on the second floor. Existing air conditioning and ventilation also freshly refurbished. All restrooms have new finishes and fixtures.
MLS ID: 577479

经纪公司：
Moorings Realty Inc.
代理经纪:
Patti Stanley
305-393-4433

