在售 - Captiva, FL, United States - ¥18,341,562
Captiva, FL, 33924 - United States

15123 Captiva Dr

约¥18,341,562
原货币价格 $2,895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2645
    平方英尺

房产描述

This luxury 3 bedroom 3 bath condo with a den exudes supreme living in a relaxed tropical atmosphere. Offering rock star views from every room, a spacious and open living room with marble floors, built in cabinets and double tray ceilings with wood accents. The gourmet kitchen features top of the line appliances, granite countertops glass cabinets and amazing views of the bay. Enjoy your days and evenings in the expansive lanai offering plenty of room for entertaining, lounging around or enjoying the views. This rare condo also features a den which is a great place for watching a movie or reading a book. Sunset Captiva is a unique Gulf to Bay complex with a large heated pool, two tennis courts, boat dock and fishing dock, boardwalk to the beach and nightly sunsets! Rental Income for 2016: $57,926 Rental Income for 2017: $76,637 Rental Income for 2018: $25,508
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217069911

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kingfisher Real Estate Inc.
代理经纪:
Phaidra McDermott
(239)472-4411

