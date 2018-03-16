高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Virginia Beach, VA, United States - ¥12,005,962
Virginia Beach, VA, 23454 - United States

2721 Spigel Dr

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
新盘

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4342
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom home to be built on a beautiful & secluded waterfront peninsula in Great Neck. Custom design with top quality construction that features high end finishings, fixtures & great attention to detail throughout! This stunning contemporary style 5 Bedroom, 4 1/2 Bath boasts a 3 Car garage, wide open floor plan w/ 10ft & 9ft ceilings, 1st floor master bedroom and over 2,800+\- sq ft of luxurious multi-level outdoor living & entertaining areas. Infinity edge pool & hot tub flow seamlessly with the natural surroundings & water views! Set on your very own private water front peninsula with new boat dock & access to the bay/deep water. This Southwest exposure offers great storm protection and amazing sunset views over the water. Too many details & features to list - call, email or text agent for info!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 10162387

联系方式

经纪公司：
Atkinson Realty
代理经纪:
Layne Donovan
(757)650-3240

联系方式

周边设施

