15861 Turnbridge Ct

A Bud Lawrence design at its best. Sophistication blends with elegant style in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, office & 1 half bath castle paradise. Nested on a large parcel in prestigious St. Charles Yacht & Racquet Club this home is overlooking a mangrove preserve & surrounded by lushly landscaped gardens creating the look & feel of an exclusive resort. Quick River access makes this a boaters delight complete with 2 boat lifts & large wooden dock. The spacious pool patio is designed perfectly around the heated pool to create a private oasis that can easily accommodate many guests. Entertain with style in the gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar & pantry. Master bedroom suite offers tremendous space with morning kitchen, gas fireplace & private deck. The master bath features double sinks, a large walk-in shower & a separate Jacuzzi tub.

Additional Property Details