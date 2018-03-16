高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fort Myers, FL, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Fort Myers, FL, 33908 - United States

15861 Turnbridge Ct

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3257
    平方英尺

房产描述

A Bud Lawrence design at its best. Sophistication blends with elegant style in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, office & 1 half bath castle paradise. Nested on a large parcel in prestigious St. Charles Yacht & Racquet Club this home is overlooking a mangrove preserve & surrounded by lushly landscaped gardens creating the look & feel of an exclusive resort. Quick River access makes this a boaters delight complete with 2 boat lifts & large wooden dock. The spacious pool patio is designed perfectly around the heated pool to create a private oasis that can easily accommodate many guests. Entertain with style in the gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar & pantry. Master bedroom suite offers tremendous space with morning kitchen, gas fireplace & private deck. The master bath features double sinks, a large walk-in shower & a separate Jacuzzi tub.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217068177

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pfeifer Realty Group
代理经纪:
Eric Pfeifer
239-472-0004

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pfeifer Realty Group
代理经纪:
Eric Pfeifer
239-472-0004

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_