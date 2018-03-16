2910 Sw 36th Ter

Custom Built in 2008, SOUTHERN Exposure, GULF Access-2 minutes from SPREADER WATERWAY! 3500 sq ft of high end EVERYTHING! Professionally landscaped including accent rocks, palms & decorative curbing. Enhanced curb appeal w/custom stone finish & pavered driveway. Wrought iron French door entry welcomes you to open great room floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom suite w/reading nook, 2 additional bedrooms, 3 full baths & HUGE 4th bedroom/office currently being used as formal dining room. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen w/Viking appliance package, granite counters/breakfast bar & wood cabinets! Head upstairs for enormous family room, full bath, wet bar & billiard room w/private screened balcony. Some features include tile throughout, soaring custom hand painted cathedral/tray ceilings, impact windows & doors, fireplace, wet bar, crown molding, surround sound PLUS MORE! Outdoor living is enormous featuring infinity edge pool/spa w/cascading waterfall, swim up bar & picture window cage for UNOBSTRUCTED WATERFRONT VIEWS! Also, summer kitchen w/Viking grill & granite bar top - TOO MUCH TO LIST! Nestled in SW FL where world class fishing & white sandy beaches await YOU!

Additional Property Details