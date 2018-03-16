高端地产新闻
在售 - Cape Coral, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Cape Coral, FL, 33914 - United States

2910 Sw 36th Ter

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3502
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom Built in 2008, SOUTHERN Exposure, GULF Access-2 minutes from SPREADER WATERWAY! 3500 sq ft of high end EVERYTHING! Professionally landscaped including accent rocks, palms & decorative curbing. Enhanced curb appeal w/custom stone finish & pavered driveway. Wrought iron French door entry welcomes you to open great room floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom suite w/reading nook, 2 additional bedrooms, 3 full baths & HUGE 4th bedroom/office currently being used as formal dining room. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen w/Viking appliance package, granite counters/breakfast bar & wood cabinets! Head upstairs for enormous family room, full bath, wet bar & billiard room w/private screened balcony. Some features include tile throughout, soaring custom hand painted cathedral/tray ceilings, impact windows & doors, fireplace, wet bar, crown molding, surround sound PLUS MORE! Outdoor living is enormous featuring infinity edge pool/spa w/cascading waterfall, swim up bar & picture window cage for UNOBSTRUCTED WATERFRONT VIEWS! Also, summer kitchen w/Viking grill & granite bar top - TOO MUCH TO LIST! Nestled in SW FL where world class fishing & white sandy beaches await YOU!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217069172

联系方式

经纪公司：
Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group, Inc.
代理经纪:
Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group, Inc.
(239)542-1075

