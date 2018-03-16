4 Deep Hollow Dr

Actual Zip is 07760. A perfect 10. Stunning cedar shake Colonial set way up on a hill on over 2.5 acres looking down upon the Oceanic Bridge all the way to the Atlantic. This fine home was tastefully renovated and is sure to impress the most discriminating buyers. Sweeping lawns, custom stone terraces and custom pool with gorgeous pool house. Inside you will find custom wood working, multiple gas fireplaces, two master suites, custom kitchen, finished basement with possible 6th BR and much more. Custom kitchen with custom glass backsplash, two islands and a breakfast area with built in seating. Second floor living room with french doors leading to huge balcony. Master suite with gas FP, balcony, walk in closet and large bathroom.Pool house with heat and AC, complete kitchen with range, Subzero fridge and large living room and full bath