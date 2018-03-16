高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Key West, United States - ¥13,931,984
免费询盘

Key West, 33040 - United States

403-405 Caroline St

约¥13,931,984
原货币价格 $2,199,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2688
    平方英尺

房产描述

One-of-a-kind historic property dating back to the late 1800's. Two buildings consisting of three legal units with high ceilings, colossal multi-paned windows, mahagony railings and shutters, cuban tile and wood floors, and large tropical courtyard with ample room for a pool. HRO zoning permits many uses including, but not limited to residential dwellings, professional offices, medical services, and places of worship. Property is configured with a two bedroom and two bathroom main house, a one bed and one bath apartment, and a large studio, perfect for an artist, extended family, or guests. Both structures are connected by over 1500 sq. ft. of decks and porches. There is also a coveted off-street parking space with a unique entry point.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 577510

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Schwartz Realty
代理经纪:
Eric Johnson
3052922921

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Schwartz Realty
代理经纪:
Eric Johnson
3052922921

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_