1430 W. Boros

5 BEDRROMS / 4.5 BATHROOMS / LIVING SPACE: 3,742 SQ. FT. / LOT SIZE: 11.910 SQ. FT. /BUILT 2000 / HOW FEE: $182/MONTHPeerless Portrait of Palatial Perfection! APPROX. $250K WORTH OF UPGRADES WHICH WERE DONE IN 2016. A juxtaposition of streamlined contemporary design and sumptuous executive upgrades give this home's open interior a distinct aura of animated style. Every detail of this home romances you with luxury living: soaring volume ceiling, impressive winding staircase, definitively aristocratic formal living and dining rooms, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and resplendent engineered wood and travertine floors that run the length and breadth of its bright, free flowing dimension. Its masterfully landscaped backyard provides the perfect space for entertaining or simply imbibing all of nature's wonders. Certified as the largest floor plan in Westridge, this home is your personal statement of prominence!GRAND INTERIOR EXPRESSIONS: Inviting entry with travertine tile flooring & crystal light fixture. Definitively aristocratic formal living room crowned by dazzling soaring volume ceiling, and features travertine tile floors, vinyl plantation shutters, window casings, LED lights, crown molding, and a fireplace with mantle and custom porcelain tile facing. Elegantly defined formal dining room features travertine tile floors, french doors, window casings, crown molding, vinyl plantation shutters, 2 built-in speakers and crystal chandelier. Fashionably charming family room features travertine tile floors, vinyl plantation shutters, crown molding, window casings, LED lights, ceiling fan/light fixture, custom niche, and a fireplace with mantle, gas logs, glass doors, and decorative custom tiles on raised hearth. Delightful breakfast nook area. Dramatic spiral staircase includes wrought iron and stained handrails. Conveniently planned laundry room with travertine tile floors, quartz countertop and upper cabinetry. Spacious linen cabinetry and storage space.PRIVATE MASTER SUITE: Sumptuous master bedroom suite features vinyl plantation shutters, window casings, 2 built-in speakers, ceiling fan/light fixture and LED lights. Private retreat features one speaker, vinyl plantation shutters, window casings, LED lights, ceiling fan, and romantic fireplace with decorative tile facing and mantle. Compartmentalized master bathroom features marble tile floors, quartz countertop, two sinks, Porcelanosa faucets, LED lights, one speaker, custom lights, custom mirrors, vanity table and re-stained cabinet doors. Soaking tub features 8 jets and marble tile surrounds. Separate shower stall features frameless glass enclosure, marble tile surrounds, mosaic marble tile floor, recessed shampoo niche, and Porcelanosa shower head with body spray. Spacious "His and Hers" walk-in closets with two-sided mirror French doors.CULINARY MASTERPIECE: Gleaming kitchen features gourmet food preparation island, handy breakfast bar, recipe desk, generous pantry, built-refrigerator, crown molding, tall baseboards, LED lights, under-cabinet fluorescent task lighting, and elegant quartz countertop with full porcelain tile backsplash. Re-stained cabinetry have white laminate interiors, concealed door hinges and adjustable shelving. Oversized stainless steel sink, U-Line wine cooler and stainless steel Thermador appliances: double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, microwave.